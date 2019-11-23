With the city and county expected to contribute over $100,000 to the cause, a plan to combat illegal dumping that presented earlier this year on Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz is on track to get started next year.

The city has allocated $110,000 in its proposed budget to go to the county's trash task force. The City Council is set to vote to approve the budget Monday night.

And the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners are anticipating approving $110,000 for the cause as well, though they haven't officially approved the amount yet, said Adam Uhernik, the communications director for the county.

The plan the address illegal dumping, which was inspired in part by a community cleanup in Pueblo West about a year ago, calls for the installation of high-resolution, motion-activated cameras at spots across the city and county that have been identified through research as being the most problematic areas for illegal dumping.

The cameras could be rotated to different locations, too, as needed.

Originally the plan was to purchase 20 of those cameras but the county might not have the funding to purchase that many, according to Uhernik.

Pueblo County commissioners have worked with the district attorney's office to make sure the cameras would be helpful in prosecuting illegal dumping cases; something that is tough to do.

"One of the prevalent concerns in the community is when illegal dumping happens and there's identifying (personal) material or we see someone do it, why can nothing be done?" Ortiz said to The Chieftain when the plan was presented earlier this year. "We think those cameras will really help fill a void and provide some proof so that legal action can be taken when somebody is illegally dumping materials and creating eyesores in the community."

The rest of the initiative includes hiring a full-time environmental health specialist that would be devoted solely to combating illegal dumping and who would patrol areas looking for those committing the crime. It also calls for budgeting about $25,000 for 25 to 30 illegal dumpsite cleanups annually.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy