Lee Hancock, Conservation Easement Consultant, manages the conservation easement program for the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy district. Hancock has a background in Agricultural lending and real estate appraisal. He explained the new House Bill 19-1264 for Wednesday’s meeting of the LAVWCD.



Conservation Easements were developed to protect rural land from being subdivided or developed. A landowner enters into an agreement not to subdivide or sell his land. The property is visited annually to make sure the easement is maintained. The ranch remains with the family who sought the easement, but with the goal of protecting open space, water and wildlife habitat - forever. The original intent was to contain urbanization of farmland, but in Southeast Colorado, urban encroachment is not so much a problem.



HB19-1264 deals with three categories of problems with Conservation Easements: Orphaned Easements, Aggrieved Landowner Payments and Alternative Valuation Method.



An orphaned easement may be non-functioning but not legally dissolved, functioning but have submitted documentation to the Division of Conservation they are unable to fulfill the required obligation, or the owners have not fulfilled monitoring obligations for three consecutive years. The Division shall contract with Certified Easement Holders to assign the Conservation Easement to satisfy proper monitoring and stewardship obligations.

“The LAVWCD may consider monitoring these orphaned easements,” said Director Jay Winner. The funding will be absorbed from the $45 million dollar cap allocated for tax credits through the DOC.



The Aggrieved Landowner Payments are to landowners who have conveyed a CE in good faith but were denied in part or whole between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2013. Compensation will be based on the following criteria: fair market value of the CE contribution claimed on the Federal 8283 at the time of the recorded CE, minus any tax credit reinstated and/or allowed as part of a settlement agreement with the Department of Revenue, and plus any interest as calculated using the formula applied by the DOR for delinquent taxes owed.



The working group estimates the DOR may need to reissue $147 million in tax credits. Funds will be allocated from the unclaimed portion of the 2013-2019 conservation easement tax credit cap as reported by the DOC.



LAVWCD favors the Alternative Valuation Method, based on a baseline value derived from a fair market value appraisal. A percentage of the baseline value will be derived based on the conservation practices implemented within the Conservation Easement. A matrix or point system will be derived to assign a percentage of the baseline value. Data from ecosystem services and the Conservation Reserve Program will be utilized in pilot programs.



Further, it is suggested to adjust the tax credit formula to increase the percentage that can be claimed by the grantor up to 90 percent with a cap of $5 million dollars. The prior formula was 75 percent of the first $100,000 and 50 percent of the remaining donated value up to $1.5 million dollars.



“He really didn’t know what he was getting into,” commented Winner on Hancock’s report. Tax credits may be sold or traded.

