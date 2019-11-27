The sixth annual “Christmas at the Museum” and Wendy’s chili lunch will be held from 11:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

The museum plans to feature Shirley Quarles’ snowman collection throughout the building and park. Adults and kids can enjoy a craft corner making homemade Christmas decorations, chains and craft — all supplies included by the Bent County Art Guild, which also will have a photo booth available. Entertainment will be provided by the Home School Choir singing Christmas carols, and volunteers storytelling.

The museum will have a quilt drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Come and get in the Christmas spirit and have a great time. Call the museum at 456-6066 if you have any questions.