Although he's never played an instrument, Puebloan Tony Spicola's contribution to the Colorado music scene is unparalleled.

Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Chicago, Bob Seger, Van Halen and The Who — all inductees into the National Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — are but a sampling of the acts Spicola brought to the state, with many performing in Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

And for his decades-long work in pop, rock and country concert promotion, Spicola will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He also will be presented with the Barry Fey Innovation Award.

Longtime promoter and Colorado Music Hall of Fame member Chuck Morris and the late Fey — whose name became synonymous with the state's biggest shows — identified Spicola as Colorado's first rock concert promoter.

Spicola began his career by recording and promoting bands throughout Southern Colorado. The Trolls, The Frantics, a country artist named Patty Joe, and local musicians like John Grove all benefited from his mentoring.



One of the most successful of these emerging artists was Chan Romero, whose "Hippy Hippy Shake" was covered by a pre-fame Beatles and The Swinging Blue Jeans.



Beginning in 1963, Spicola began bringing such notables as The Rascals, Ike and Tina Turner, Mitch Ryder, and a host of bands that formed the core of the famed “British Invasion" (The Animals, The Kinks, The Yardbirds) to regional venues.

And it was Spicola who first introduced The Who to Colorado audiences.

On Aug. 18, 1968, 3,000 fans each paid $5 to see one of the greatest live acts of all time at the Kelker Junction Concert Hall in Colorado Springs.

Spicola also promoted a second Who show in New Mexico the following evening.

"In the '60s and '70s, we all had an affair with rock music," Spicola said.

The 2019 hall of fame induction ceremony will be held at Denver's Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. Slated to perform are guitar icons Joe Bonamassa and Warren Haynes.

Along with Spicola, the late, great guitarist and vocalist Tommy Bolin, his band Zephyr, blues guitarist Otis Taylor, Freddi and Henchi, and Wendy Kale will be inducted.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame museum is located in the Trading Post at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The hall's 2011 inaugural class included seminal singer/songwriter John Denver and the Red Rocks facility, with Fey entering in 2012.

Already in the hall of fame are such luminaries as Sugarloaf, Flash Cadillac, Firefall, Judy Collins, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Poco, Dan Fogelberg and Joe Walsh/Barnstorm.

For induction ceremony tickets, or more information, visit cmhof.org.

