All of us in Pueblo have a lot to be "thankful for."

I’ve been contemplating that thought while getting ready to do the ugly work necessary to work off 5-7 pounds of ham, stuffing and everything else I could eat this past week.

In no particular order, I think we should be "grateful" for:

The state of Colorado recognizing that the buildings at the Colorado State Fairgrounds are old and need replacing, and that the fair is the STATE fair. We are grateful for the funding for new buildings and other improvements at the statewide venue that showcases agriculture. Construction will begin soon.

The Legislature overhauling the state funding formula so that our Pueblo public schools have adequate funding, and that a special fund has been set up to help all school districts pay for crumbling old buildings.

Technological advancements through which sensors have become mandatory for all vehicles on our roads, enabling the facial recognition computer program to immobilize a vehicle any time a driver even looks at a cell phone.

A special exorbitant Hatch chile tax imposed by city and county officials. It’s so high that the product has disappeared from local shelves.

The crowd of White Walkers, equipped with backpacks, cell phones and dogs who have poured into our city in recent years and set up panhandling stations throughout the city. That has so enhanced our quality of life.

The new baseball stadium that was built despite concerns about the “special” negotiations that led to its construction. So what if the team, which so few people wanted to watch anyway, might vanish and the money pit will just sit there? It sure looks pretty.

Those brave patriots who tried to recall Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat. It’s easy to see why some would have concerns with a politician who does a fantastic job representing us in Denver. Surely there must be many things wrong with someone who is so respectful, bright, responsible, dedicated, passionate about Pueblo and Southern Colorado — and a looker at that who even plays the organ at church. The rest of us suckers just didn’t look deep enough.

Well, that’s my short list. I could go on, but I’m tearing up with gratitude.

See you at the gym!

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. His columns are available in podcast form at www.chieftain.com.