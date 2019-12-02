CANON CITY — A 71-year-old woman died as the result of a house fire Sunday morning in the 100 block of Weaver Lane here.

The victim was identified as Ingrid Heibel, according to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller.

According to Canon City Fire Protection District Lt. Shane Roberts, firefighters were called to the scene of the fire about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“As firefighters arrived they found a working structure fire with smoke and fire showing. The fire was brought under control quickly and was contained to the home of origin,” Roberts explained.

“There is one confirmed civilian fatality from the fire. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation at this time,” Roberts said.

“It appears to be an accidental residential home fire,” Keller said.

An autopsy will be conducted, Keller said.

