Anna Neal, a graduate of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Colorado State University-Pueblo, is the fourth and final recipient of the CSU-Pueblo Distinguished Young Alumni award.

The CSU-Pueblo Foundation and Alumni Association honored four 35-or-younger graduates who have enhanced the reputation of the university and their respective colleges through outstanding professional achievement, personal accomplishment, and service to the university and community.

These awards coincided with CSU-Pueblo Foundation’s fourth annual #LoveCSUPueblo Give Day on Nov. 15.

In 2016, Neal graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work before going on to receive a master's in social work from the University of Southern California.



An Army veteran, Neal currently practices in the field of strengthening families, communities, systems and policy to improve outcomes for children and families.

She serves the community by coordinating multi-disciplinary teams for court-supported child welfare cases involving children up to 3 years old. These Safe Baby Court Teams strive to buffer the impacts of child maltreatment and systematic stressors on the developing brains of infants and toddlers, and Neal is currently implementing her first site in Pueblo.



“Anna brings a passion for ethical, collaborative work to her field, in her community and with CSU-Pueblo’s students and staff,” said Arlene Reilly-Sandoval, associate professor and chair of the department of social work. “Her dedication to the profession of social work, and her leadership in influencing a positive future for the children of Colorado, should be recognized.”



Neal is a board member and volunteer coach for Addict to Athlete and supports numerous organizations in the community, including United Way of Pueblo County and Pueblo Child Advocacy Center. She also volunteers at CSU-Pueblo, speaking and working with current social work students and interns.

Additionally, she is working with CSU-Pueblo’s biology department, supporting research of neurosciences as it relates to interventions in her field.



