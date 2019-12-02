27,000 pounds.

That, conservatively, is the weight of the turkeys distributed, or served, to underprivileged individuals and families throughout Pueblo County this Thanksgiving season.

That represents more than 13 tons of kind-heartedness.

While Pueblo owes its reputation as the Home of Heroes to Medal of Honor recipients Carl Sitter, William Crawford, Raymond “Jerry” Murphy and Drew Dix, it's the everyday, unsung heroes who uphold that legacy through selfless service.

And it's during the holiday season that this hometown philanthropy shines brightest, with the annual Thanksgiving food giveaways and community meals the most visible testament to the giving nature of an army of volunteers, donors and sponsors.

This year, nearly 1,700 turkeys, along with all the trimmings for a traditional meal, were purchased and then distributed to those who likely would have gone without.

And through Thanksgiving Day community meals at First Presbyterian Church and Praise Assembly of God, hundreds more were nourished in body and spirit.

From students to retirees, bikers to faith leaders, bar owners to public servants, on Thanksgiving, everyone gets into the act.

The season of giving was ushered in through an ongoing partnership between the North Side Walmart Supercenter and the Pueblo Police Department that saw 100 well stocked parcels delivered across the city.

Officer Chad Albaugh called his participation "community policing at its best."

A decades-long tradition, the youth-driven Tom and Louie's Cupboard resulted in 535 families benefiting from benevolence that continues in memory of Catholic priests Thomas Scheets and Louie Stovik.

With high school leaders working under the supervision of veteran volunteer director Chris Pena, this year's drive was the most successful, and rewarding, to date.

Msgr. James King, a personal friend of the late priests, offered his gratitude to the students before blessing the donated cache laid out on the floor of the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

"It's been 23 years since Father Louie and Father Tom died," King began. "I was devastated by that occurrence, as was all of Pueblo. Twenty three years: you guys weren't even born then. For you to pick up this particular tribute in honor of them is amazing.

"Your kind and generous hearts brought you here, but a kind and generous heart is not a seasonal thing. Throughout the year, you are as kind and generous as they were."

In addition to the 535 distributed packages, an additional 140 turkeys were collected by student youth groups and donated to churches and charitable organizations.



"To guide these young students as they feed the less fortunate is a great joy," Pena said. "Newcomers to the drive might think it is a bit chaotic but in reality, it’s young people with a lot of enthusiasm.

"Giving can only be learned by experience. I truly believe that the nourishment they give is equaled by the nourishment they receive from participating in the TLC project."

Across town on that same day, the 30th Community Turkey Distribution was gearing up at its home base: D-Rodz Auto on Goodnight Avenue.

With $10,500 generated through some 50 sponsorships and a "turkey run," enough to feed the families of 400 Pueblo School District 60 students was purchased, boxed and then delivered.

While the drive was launched by city and county leaders three decades ago — hence the "community" moniker — it's motorcycle riders and their supporters who keep it thriving.

That was evidenced by the abundance of black leather, biker gear and tricked-out two- and three-wheelers that permeated D-Rodz Auto on delivery day.

A fleet of 35 trucks — accompanied by the "hardcore bikers" willing to risk the still snow-packed and icy streets — ensured transport of the holiday treasure.

"This is for the community, by the community," noted David "D Rod" Rodrigues, who has chaired the drive for 13 years. "What keeps me going? The look on people's faces when they receive a basket. It's touching: very touching.

"For a first-time biker that comes out and sees it, it's phenomenal, and that's what keeps them coming back."

Rocking a black leather jacket and knee-high leather boots, Felicia Beltran spent most of her morning putting together the parcels.

"I'm not a rider. I just like the apparel," said Beltran, an agent with RE/MAX Associates of Pueblo. I show up, make donations, whatever I can. But it's really the committee that does all the work and it's a great organization: they do a great job of getting in touch with the people who need the help the most.

"I think what this event shows is that bikers have big hearts. They are some of the most loyal and giving people that I know. And anytime someone needs help, biker or not, they are there with outreach."

At T's Bar in Avondale, another biker-led food drive served the families of Pueblo County School District 70 students.

And hundreds more parcels were bestowed to the underprivileged through giveaways sponsored by Rocky Mountain SER (Head Start), Families Helping Families, the Disabled American Veterans Service Center San Isabel Chapter 2, and Pueblo Community College, to name a sampling.

