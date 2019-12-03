For the record

about Black Hills

During the Nov. 25 Pueblo City Council meeting that dealt with the Black Hills Energy (BHE) question — Should we stay or should we form a nonprofit public power utility? — I delivered some oral remarks on-the-fly containing five brief points. After my remarks, a representative from BHE informed me that I had made an error. For that, I apologize.

In response to comments by one or two City Council members about the large donations made by BHE to the community, I pointed out that BHE’s donations to organizations within their total service territory totaled $393,000 last year, up from $280,000 in 2017. (I noted that figure likely would not include donated labor during volunteer service projects.) I also said those $393,000 in donations equaled 0.16% of their $250.3 million in “utility operating income” during 2018. I should have said that their donations equaled 0.16% of their $250.3 million in “Total Electric Operating Revenues.” The math is still correct even though the labeling contained an error.

All of the above figures are listed in a document (hundreds of pages long) that utilities must file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) annually. If anyone wants to view an electronic copy of BHE’s FERC Form 1 for 2018, it is available online through the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Since it can be difficult to find, I would be glad to forward a copy to anyone interested; just email me at sbandrews@att.net and I’ll send one along.

Steve Andrews

Florence