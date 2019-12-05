The 2019 All-Conference and All-State volleyball selections have been made and the Fowler Grizzlies girls were well represented.

After an outstanding 20-9 season and a playoff appearance in the State Tournament the Fowler girls placed three players on the

Santa Fe league All-Conference team.

Junior Kaley Pieper and Sophomore Emily Flanscha were selected to the team with Jayden Osborne a Junior being selected for Honorable Mention honors.

In addition to the Conference honors Pieper was selected to the second team All-State squad with Flanscha garnering a selection to the Honorable Mention All-State team.