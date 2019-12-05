The list began with "Dad and Mom," followed by "RaeAnn," "Kimberlee," "Bryanna," "Junior," "Heather," "Trinity" and "Gracie."

And, finally, "My Dogs."

"But I couldn't find anything for them," offered Heather Soldona, 9. "So I will have to get them something later."

Her little hands clutching bags bursting with treasures, the third grader patiently waited in line to exchange the $20 bill in her pocket for a bright and bountiful holiday for her loved ones.

A holiday tradition for more than 20 years, Park View Elementary School's Santa Segunda affords the young scholars of this East Side school an opportunity to learn that the immense joy that comes from giving can be experienced on a shoestring budget.

Inside the school's auditorium, a wondrous cache of donated items — most slightly used and many new — awaited the eager procession of shoppers that filed through the doors Thursday.

And with the wares starting at just a quarter, and nothing higher than $10, bargain hunting was a breeze.

"We started very small, in a small room," said Carol Danielson, a veteran Park View educator and longtime Segunda organizer. "And it's grown into this mega event. The point is low-cost shopping: many of these kids might not even get to go to the store with their parents to shop for the holidays, so this gives them a chance to pick up some nice items.

"A lot of our kids don't have much money, and some come with no money. But we have volunteers who have given cash so that those with no money can still shop."

Like a charming, grassroots version of a big box retailer, the Santa Segunda offered something for everyone on a child's list.

Clothing, jewelry and accessories, dolls and toys, comforters, home decor, books, nail polish and makeup, sporting goods and even Halloween costumes were but a sampling of the gifts awaiting a spot beneath a family's Christmas tree.

"I brought seven dollars today," said Abelina Sysak, 7. "I'm shopping for my brother, my sister and some of my friends. But I'm not getting anything for me: it's better to spend money on my family. They're first."

Selflessness, it seemed, was the rule of the day.

"Look," one tyke said as he held aloft a fishing pole. "I got this for a buck. It's for my Papa, because he likes to fish."

Nearby, a little girl was boasting about her latest find.

"My Mom is going to love this nail polish. But I still need something for my Grandma."

The display of youthful altruism was a gift in and of itself to the Park View educators and staff filling the role of financial managers and shopping advisers Thursday.

"Everyone is putting their families first," said James Pfingston, an education assistant. "Buying for their parents, grandparents, siblings. This encourages the children to not only think of themselves, but others."

"It's all about learning to give to others," added Park View teacher Dena Giglio-Vetta. "And to learn to appreciate the gift of giving. It's not surprising that none of the students are buying for themselves. This community loves to share whatever they have with families and friends.

"They are givers, and the prices here give them an opportunity to be able to afford some nicer things for their family."

If the generosity of a child exceeded his or her ability to pay, lenient cashiers, and Park View staff eager to cover any shortages, ensured that no one on a student's list was left out in the cold.

As a member of the No Excuses University network, Park View Elementary's focus is on developing leaders who will be ready to excel in college. A part of that leadership training centers on altruism.

"We have a Kindness Act that goes with our No Excuses University," said Park View Principal Floyd Gallegos. "And that's why we conduct the Segunda every year. And this year, a portion of the money we made here will be donated to the Haitian recovery effort, through No Excuses University."

