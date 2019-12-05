The show will go on Saturday, albeit with a different path.

For the annual Pueblo Bikers United Toy Run, a new route for participating motorcyclists has been announced.

The convoy will still depart the South High School parking lot, 1801 Hollywood Drive, at 11 a.m. The bikers will travel east on Northern Avenue down to Santa Fe Drive and then onto Colorado Highway 227 (Salt Creek.)

From 227, the caravan moves to Portland Avenue and then onto Fourth Street, before heading onto Troy Avenue and then Constitution Road.

From Constitution, the Toy Run will travel on MacNeil Road to its final destination, the parking lot of East High School, 9 MacNeil Road.

The Toy Run's participation fee is $1 and a new toy.

