The suspect in a series of attacks Tuesday that left one man dead and others injured has died, Pueblo police said Friday.

Police said Jacob Martinez, 34, died at a Pueblo hospital, though authorities did not say which one. He was in critical condition Thursday.

The cause of Martinez's death remains unknown, pending an autopsy.

Donald Ritchie, 63, of Pueblo died Tuesday in one of several attacks reported in Bessemer. Martinez was facing three charges of attempted murder and still was the main suspect in the homicide. Police have not speculated as to a motive.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Spruce Street at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. There they found that area residents had pinned down Martinez with a weapon after he allegedly attacked an unidentified 75-year-old man in a wheelchair.

When police arrived, Martinez was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital immediately and remained in critical condition throughout his stay.

While investigating the attack on the wheelchair user, a nearby resident told police there appeared to be a dead man in her yard, who authorities later identified as Ritchie.

Earlier that day, police got a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting a man with an axe in the 1400 block of Spruce Street.

Later, at around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Lake Avenue — about seven blocks away — regarding a man with a weapon. The caller told police a man tried to stab him at his doorway, though his cellphone prevented penetrating injuries. That victim also was able to describe the suspect to officers.

Ritchie’s death marks the 11th homicide in Pueblo County this year.

