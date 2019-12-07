Job search assistance

at Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered are:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing, and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

The Pueblo Workforce Center is where you can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce, and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.