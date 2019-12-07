As 800 bikers left the South Side bound for Belmont Saturday morning, bystanders stood along Northern Avenue to get a glimpse of the caravan. Several bikers tossed trinkets and candy to children along the route.

“You feel almost like a celebrity and all you’re doing is riding down the street,” said Monica Martinez, event coordinator for Pueblo Bikers United. “We get riders coming from New Mexico, Nebraska, Wyoming, everywhere.”

Equipped with holiday toys for local families, bikers participating in the 42nd annual Pueblo Bikers United Toy Run left South High School at 11 a.m. paraded east on Northern Avenue until connecting onto Colorado Highway 227 near Salt Creek. Then, biker traveled through the East Side on Portland and Troy Avenues before reaching East High School.

The Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Wildlife helped clear the streets for the riders.

“We only charge a dollar per rider and a new toy to get in,” Martinez said. “The majority of the riders come in and donate five, ten, hundreds. It’s amazing — their generosity.”

Donations were also collected during this year’s Toy Bowl, a flag football game between Pueblo Bikers United and local law enforcement in October. Gifts collected for the Toy Run are set to be distributed to local families along with 16 different agencies Sunday afternoon.

Martinez’s parents, John “JT” and Ramona “Munchie” Trujillo, serve as co-presidents and have been involved with Pueblo Bikers United from the start of the organization. Martinez and her husband, Mark, have served as event coordinators for over 15 years.

Mike Cisneros, who manages public relations for the nonprofit with his wife, Mary, rode his motorcycle during the Toy Run for the past 33 years, but opted to ride as a passenger in a police car this year due to a rotator cuff injury.

“The best thing about this is knowing that the kids that don’t get anything are going to get something,” Cisneros said. “That’s we keep doing this.”

“Just to be around all the bikes, it’s ridiculous how many there are — and it’s all for the one cause,” he said. “It just don’t get any better than this: Pueblo bikers and the ones that come from out of city, out of state, the best in the world.”

