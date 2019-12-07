What began as a pariah in some circles nearly 35 years ago has become one of Pueblo's most respected and beloved institutions. And the journey is evolving.

We're talking about Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care, a nonprofit entity that next year will celebrate 3½ decades of compassionate care for the dying — and living — in Pueblo.

It wasn't a big hit at first. The concept of hospice had existed for many years in Europe and places like the U.S. East Coast. But not here.

The obstacles in Pueblo were varied and formidable.

Many local doctors believed they should fight for their patient's life right up to the last breath, regardless of the fact that the person was going to die anyway, that the cost to the family for expensive hospital care was crippling, and that the family had to watch an often very unpleasant end of life.

There also were religious objections in a community were faith is practiced by the tens of thousands.

But over time, those objections faded. Today, we take for granted the concept that there are relatively peaceful and dignified ways to die, whether in one's home, in a hospice house with 24-hour medical care, or a nursing home.

Each day, Sangre de Cristo oversees about 260 patients between the 10-bed Joni Fair Hospice House, named after the hospice's founder, and people who receive hospice assistance in their own homes. More than 1,100 patients are served annually at the hospice house. whose headquarters are at 1207 Pueblo Boulevard Way on Pueblo's South Side.

But there has been a huge shift in recent years regarding where people die. Today, the large majority of people under hospice care die in their own homes or in a nursing home — not at the hospice house.

"Medicare really has tightened up," said Tarrah Lowry, president and CEO of Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative care. "Unless someone has out-of-control symptoms, we care for them in their own homes."

What constitutes an "out-of-control" symptom?

"It could be many things," Lowry said. "For example, if someone has a bad wound that needs changing and frequent attention. We can't expect a family member to render that level of care, even with hospice nurses visiting."

Despite limitations on people dying at the hospice house, there is no charge for a person on Medicare or Medicaid to receive hospice care — regardless of where that care is provided. There are fees associated with private insurance, Lowry explained.

This is oversimplified, but here's the basic process: A person's physician makes the determination that the patient is dying and eligible for hospice care.

"Upon admission, the staff has a conversation with the patient and the family and explains the process and gives them information," Lowry said. "But then, we do need a discharge plan, either to one's home or nursing home care."

The change in reimbursement hasn't helped the hospice's bottom line, but Lowry said the organization is financially sound.

"We try to run a lean machine," she said. "Donations are the bread and butter of our operation. And our annual Christmas remembrance ceremony helps us considerably."

In fact, she said, Sangre de Cristo is looking to expand its services into rural areas.

"A person living in Kim should not be denied hospice care because it's an isolated community," she said. "We can't make money delivering care there, but we believe we should provide it."

Lowry praised her staff, many of whom have been with the organization for years, for their skill and compassion. It's a difficult but rewarding job — helping families, as she put it, "at the worst time in their life." But it also can be tedious.

"Our medical team has to do so much more charting and reporting in order to get reimbursement (from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies)," she said. "And as I mentioned the patient who required wound care or a patient with expensive medications or special equipment, all of that can be expensive. And to receive reimbursement, all of that has to be documented."

The hospice also has added extensive counseling services for those grieving.

"We even have a kids camp that includes counseling," said Vince Perez, a hospice home-care registered nurse. "It can even be a kid mourning the loss of a pet."

As for the obstacles of many years ago, they mostly have vanished.

"We see priests in here all of the time," said Perez, who is Catholic, "ministering to patients and families, and performing Last Rites."

"When Bishop (Stephen) Berg arrived in town, he visited," Lowry recalled. "He was trained in classical piano, so he played for us and those who were here, and he blessed them. You can't believe how touched they were that the bishop blessed them."

And nearly all local doctors, she said, have embraced the hospice concept and consider it a critical part of the health care system.

Most importantly, Lowry emphasized, there is much more to hospice than death.

"We provide patients and their loves ones dignity and compassion, and we provide them with extensive education that helps them understand what is happening.

"We take great pride in that mission, and we care deeply for our patients and families."

