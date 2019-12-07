Chieftain Editor Steve Henson recently spent time at Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care to discuss the impact of changes in government regulations on the hospice. While there, he visited with staff members about their personal stories while assisting the dying and living. Here's his report:

Who is John?

As told by Tarrah Lowry, president and CEO, Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care:

"Several years ago, a woman had a hip replacement and slipped and hit her head. There was a brain bleed and the family just would not accept that she was brain dead.

"Her daughter had a boy, 4 or 5 years old, and when they were home getting ready to come visit her, the boy asked, 'Is John going with us to see Grandma?'

"Then when they were in her room, the boy said: 'I'm glad John is here. John loves Grandma and Grandma loves John.'

"And the boy said there was a 'guy' in the room, and there was a light about him.

"The woman passed away. A couple of months later, the family found a book of angels that she had been fond of. She had written in one of the margins, 'If I had a guardian angel, his name would be John.'

"The family has visited here since and the boy is older. He doesn't remember any of it."

Choosing when to go

Lowry and registered nurses Vince Perez (home care) and Katrina Martin (Joni Fair Hospice House) said it's common for people to select the exact time of their death.

"There was a woman with a huge Italian family," Lowry said. "When they visited, every one of our rooms was full.

"They didn't know if she could make it to Christmas, so they even had a huge Christmas dinner here early.

"Well, this went on for some time and the family was exhausted. One night, one of our nurses told the family member whose turn it was to spend the night that he should go home and get some rest, that if there was any change, that she would call them.

"He left. The patient died within the hour. It was not a pleasant death.

"She knew. She didn't want the family to see that."

"It was her last little gift to the family," Martin said in agreement.

"It does happen a lot," Perez agreed. "I've seen it with young parents; for example, a young mother who did not want to die in her house, knowing that her children would have to return to it and live here. So she chose to die here."

Lonely souls

What happens when someone is alone, has no family or friends to provide care? Sadly, that's a frequent occurrence.

"There was a man who lived in a truck, a mobile home; he really was homeless," Perez said. "He had bad cancer and only 3-4 weeks to live. The hospital sent him here.

"We found a way to build him a ramp at his mobile home and got heat put in it. He had nobody to care for him."

Normally, such a patient would have been at hospice for a short time until his symptoms were under control, then he'd go home or to a nursing home.

That didn't happen in this case.

"We are a nonprofit, but we do have the ability to sometimes help in special cases and to make an exception, and that's what we did here," Lowry said. "He died here."

Lowry added that there are times in a young family when one of the parents is dying, young children are at home, and now the family is on a single income.

"We help in many such cases," she said.

The value of intuition

Every family of a hospice patient is different. It takes a special type of person to know how to adjust to each family going through the worst time of their lives.

"It's a one-time thing," Perez said. "And you have to get it right; you can't do it again. So I have come to learn how to gauge the families.

"Some want me to be outgoing and joke with them. Others want me to be iron strong. I can do both, and other approaches as well."

Martin agreed, adding that it's critical to "learn how to interpret body language" of the families. "They let you know what they need."

They suffer, too

Do hospice nurses, doctors and staff members get involved with families? Do they see them as individuals? Are they affected when the patient dies and the families grieve?

"We cry, too," Lowry said simply.

"There was this lady that I was caring for," Perez recalled. "She had won all sorts of quilting awards. She decided to try to do a quilt for me before she passed.

"Her daughter would show me photos of her mom asleep with the materials in her hands."

And did she finish it?

"Yes, she did," Perez replied quietly. "A beautiful crocheted blanket that I have."

Familiar faces; new friends

"It's hard to care for friends or classmates — people you know," Perez said. "But in a town like Pueblo, it's inevitable. But that's one of the many things I love about Pueblo. The diversity. The closeness of people.

"I took care of one of my friend's father. That was tough."

But sometimes — many times, actually — it's fascinating to get to know patients and their families and friends, he said.

"I've met men who played in the Negro baseball leagues," he said. "Now, who would think some of those players were living here?"

The value of education

Think of explaining in clear detail to someone how their loved one is going to die. Step by step. Day by day. Hour by hour.

Most of us would dread such a terrible task. But staffers at Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care say the opposite is true. They say there is peace in education.

"We use a team approach," Martin said. "It's very important that the families and loved ones understand what's happening and what will happen.

"Families appreciate that. They need to know and they want to know."

But families don't always know what is best, especially when the process begins. Consider this story by Lowry:

"A number of years ago, I went to a home of a young couple with young children and the mother had cancer. I was there to explain our services.

"But when I got there, and before I went into the bedroom to talk to the young woman, the family urged me: 'We don't want her to know you're from hospice. Tell her you're from home health care.'

"So I went into the room and she asked me where I was from, and, well, I lied and said: 'Home health care.' And she said, 'I know you're trying to help me, but I need hospice,'" Lowry recalled with a smile.

Lowry came clean. "I invited the family into the room. Everybody was crying, including me. And we all had an honest discussion about what was happening.

"The education piece is so important," Martin said. "We owe it to the families to explain things to them."

"One of the beauties of education is that we can show people how to be caregivers in their home for their loved one," Lowry said. "I was a caregiver for my grandfather, who passed away this year, and it was tough. I'd come to work exhausted. But now, I wouldn't trade it for anything. It was an experience I'll always treasure."

Pain and denial

There are many times families simply don't want to face the truth. They're hoping for a miracle.

"And there have been some," Lowry said, explaining that there have been patients who beat the death sentence, at least for a while. "But the overwhelming majority of the time, what's going to happen will happen."

"Most don't get to leave (our care)," Martin said simply.

"We can hope for the best, and we respect people's faith, and if that happens, great," Lowry said. "But it's important to prepare families for what likely is going to happen.

"It's definitely hard," Perez said, "when people just won't accept things. People have told me, 'Don't give her morphine because it will kill her.' And I respond by saying, 'What would your mom say to me if she saw you in terrible pain, suffering and suffering? Would she want me to give you morphine?'"

Angels among us

When a longtime physician at the hospice retired fairly recently, he was quoted in a newspaper article as saying he had not been persuaded that there is an afterlife.

But in an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain, Lowry, Martin and Perez were energized when asked what they thought.

"We see it all of the time," Lowry said. "People seeing angels in the room, or people talking to lost relatives. We see it all of the time and it's not just hallucinations."

Martin and Perez agreed.

"Definitely true," Martin said. "Lots of patients see angels and people from the past."

"For me, my faith kicks in," said Perez, a Catholic. "I remember we got together on a Sunday for my father-in-law, who was going to have surgery on Monday. There is this photograph of him looking off into the distance, like the guy does in the movie, 'Meet Joe Black,' looking at death coming for him.

"The next day, he died. He didn't make it through surgery. I'm convinced he saw someone or something and he knew he was going to die."

The most wonderful time of the year

The holiday season is for many the most wonderful time of the year. But what if a loved one is dying during that time?

"It's difficult for the families," Perez said. "But it's really the 'firsts' that are more difficult. The first birthday after, the first anniversary, the first Thanksgiving, the first Christmas. Those are especially difficult.

"So we offer counseling and also our Christmas-time remembrance ceremony. That helps a lot of people.

"There's no good time, sure, but there are times that are worse than others, and families associate their loss with the special dates."

The end of days

At the end of the day, in most cases, there is an end of days. And that fact provides clear direction to hospice staff members.

"I tell my patients, 'I can't help you get better. But I am here to help you have the best experience you can have, to interact with your family the best way you can,'" Perez said.

"And I must help the families understand and try to accept. Like all of us, all of the deaths bother me but we remind ourselves that we're here for the patient and the families, to help them get through this.

"Me, I'm not afraid of dying," Perez said. "Especially not after working here 9½ years."

Martin has been at hospice for eight years and said she "can't imagine not working here. I love what we do here. I hope I always work here."

Lowry has spent 13 years at hospice, the last four years as president and CEO. Like Perez and Martin, she has found her calling.

"We are a nonprofit," Lowry said. "Sure, we have expenses and salaries, but we're not in it to make money, although there are hospices out there who have figured out that it can be profitable. However, they often do things differently.

"Here, we are in it to meet people at the worst time in their lives and help them get through it. That's our mission."

shenson@chieftain.com

Twitter: @SteveHensonME