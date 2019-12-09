Dry and breezy weather is making its way into La Junta for the weekend with highs predicted to stay in the sixties and wind gusts ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Meteorologist Mike Nosko said that the system that rolled through the area on Thursday should pass by the start of the weekend. The high for Friday is predicted to be 48 with a low of 24 by the night time.

After a brisk start to the weekend things should begin to warm up with a high of 63 expected Saturday afternoon and a low of 32 in the evening. The high for Sunday is expected to stay in line with Sat. with a high of 62 estimated during the afternoon and a low of 27 at night.

To stay up to date with the weather around the Arkansas Valley you can visit weather.gov for all future forecasts.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com