Here are the Pueblo Community College fall semester art show award winners:



Ceramics

1) Danika Fowler, “Patience” 2) Marisa Quintana, “Medusa’s Vase” 3) Joanne Hinkle, “Bloodline”



Painting

1) Steven Trujillo, “Storm Dancer” 2) Celestina Gonzales, “Late Night Destruction” 3) Kae Noppen, “My Canyon”



Drawing

1) Liz Rabine, untitled 2) Jacqueline Lopez, untitled 3) Sheana Lincoln, “Fade Into Black”



Jewelry

1) Kala Stallings, “Flower Wreath” 2) Jay Williams, “Juliet Sierra Signet Ring” 3) Kala Stallings, “Christmas Morning Doves”



Photography

1) Jay Williams, “Multi-Dimension City” 2) Melissa Alardin, “Bubbles” 3) Soren Cooper, “Splash”



Sculpture

1) Loren Brown, “Spectral Beginnings” 2) Veronica Moffitt, “Homage to Eva Hesse” 3) Alexis Randolph, “Wigibot”



Juror’s Choice Award: Celestina Gonzales, “Late Night Destruction”

Chair’s Choice Award: Sandrah Burrier, “Broken Play”

Best of Show: Rebecca Mudd, “My Hand to Giacometti”

President’s Purchase Award: Lone Ewing, “Blue Lady”



