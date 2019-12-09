For the first time ever, a Rye FFA Chapter team earned the right compete at the national convention, recently held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After winning at the state level, the team — Catie Wolyn, Jessica Hastings, Madison Gookin, and Paige Fox — competed in the Veterinary Science category against units from 45 states.

The Rye quartet received a high silver overall, placing them in the national top 20.

On an individual level, all four received awards: Gookin a high bronze, Hastings and Fox individual silver, and Wolyn a very high gold.

"In fact, Catie was the second high overall individual in the country and received a $900 cash scholarship and got to walk across the stage during the final session," said Rye agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser Ethan Beeman. "She only missed out on high individual overall by six points."

Pointing out the difficulty in qualifying for nationals, with most programs never earning that honor, Beeman praised the efforts of the quartet and coach Kathy Wolyn.

"Kathy worked tirelessly with the team and prepared them to compete at the highest level," Beeman said. "Even with three of the girls attending different colleges in Colorado and Nebraska, she was able to lead them to the success they accomplished. I could not be more proud of the girls' performance nor more thankful to Kathy for her work."

Wolyn attends Colorado State University; Hastings Otero Junior College; Gookin York (Nebraska) College; and Fox is a Rye High School senior.

The Rye FFA Chapter experienced another first this year when McKinzie Crain received the American FFA Degree: the highest honor the National FFA can bestow upon its members.

"Out of the more than 700,000 FFA members, roughly 4,500 receive their American (Degree) each year," Beeman said. "Unfortunately McKinzie was unable to attend with us, but her name was announced at American Degree ceremony and she received the golden key, symbolizing the American Degree, and a certificate of accomplishment.

"Her American Degree is very well-deserved through her efforts in the Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, and community service throughout her years as an FFA member. I am beyond proud of her."

Rye FFA team members Abigail Bennett, Alicia Caughfield, Chloe Richardson, Kayla Uhernik, Brock Roman, Camden Godinez and Aidan Dennison, all high schoolers, also traveled to Indiana.



"The other members attended a massive career fair, where they got to network with thousands of the agricultural businesses and industries, as well as colleges offering agriculturally related degrees," Beeman said. "We attended business sessions with keynote speakers, and toured the Indianapolis Speedway, National FFA Center and other attractions.

"Attending the national FFA convention and expo is the single most important activity a member can do throughout their FFA career. This is due to the ability to network, see new aspects of agriculture, and step out of their comfort zone. In all, 67,000 FFA members took part in the national convention."



