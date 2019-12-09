Santa’s Workshop at Inspiration Field was once again a huge event for La Junta’s youngest generation. It’s one of Inspiration Field’s giving back to the community events. This year there had been 434 counted through the door at 4:45, which was less than halfway through the time; that put them on par with last year, when the total count went over a thousand.



You can’t blame the kids for loving the event. There were crafts to do, like decorating cookies or making colored bracelets, but there were fun things to do also, such as writing a letter to Santa or getting your picture with Santa. Or, for the bigger kids, playing with remote control cars, and a shooting gallery (with nerf guns).



Snacks and drinks were available, and everything was free. What’s not to like?