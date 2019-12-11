We think the plan to provide mobile showers for the city's homeless is a great idea, one that needs to be a step in a much larger process.

Funding exceeding $135,000 has been arranged from various sources for the three-stall mobile facility, which could begin operating as soon as April. The shower truck will be moved throughout the city and will be able to accommodate about nine people per hour, or about 20-27 per day.

The idea came from the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, whose officials told City Council that the lack of showers, toilets and affordable laundry facilities is a critical problem here.

Unable to shower, homeless people might not seek medical, mental or addiction help; ride public transportation; apply for jobs; keep appointments; apply for housing assistance or use other social programs. So said Joe Musso and Corry Higbee, representatives from the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

The next step will be getting a laundry truck, and $50,000 already has been raised, according to Bryan Gallagher, director of housing and citizens’ services for the city.

We applaud the careful planning for these projects and agree that the need is critical.

We also support money being spent on renovating a shelter for the homeless on West Fourth Street, several blocks from Downtown and the soup kitchen and government programming.

As well-intentioned as the portable shower and laundry and the homeless shelter are, the number of homeless who will be served represent a tiny percentage of the homeless in Pueblo.

Local officials must continue to look at more ways to serve more of the homeless population, ways that include job training and the willingness of local businesses to give homeless people a job and a chance to turn their lives around. We also need to help them access the extensive array of services available in this community to help them get back on their feet.

Getting cleaned up and having clean clothes definitely will help some of the homeless get a job.

Regrettably, the reality is that many homeless will not change their lifestyle because of shower and laundry trucks and a homeless shelter. They will choose to remain homeless for various and often complicated reasons. It might be the unencumbered lifestyle. It might be substance abuse. It might be mental health issues.

In many ways, the homeless issue seems too overwhelming to be solved or even significantly addressed.

Maybe. But we appreciate and support the efforts of Cooperative Care Center, and funding provided to the agency, to take some positive steps in helping the homeless clean up and have a better chance of improving their lives.

It's a good start, and the only way to solve any problem is to take those first few steps.