A former Pueblo Police Department sergeant who was charged with embezzlement following an internal investigation earlier this year has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.

James Olonia, a 17-year veteran of the department, is pleading guilty to embezzlement of public property, a class 5 felony, according to records filed with the court Monday. The elements of that charge are that Olonia as a public servant lawfully or unlawfully came into possession of any public monies or public property of any kind that is the property of the city of Pueblo and knowingly converted that property to his own use or to any use other than the public use authorized by law.

Olonia is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 10. The plea agreement doesn't stipulate the sentence that would be imposed, except that any sentence would not exceed community corrections.

Olonia would be ordered to pay restitution to those affected by his conduct.

Olonia was a sergeant with the police department and previously trained recruits at the police academy. He also worked in internal affairs. He resigned from the department in March after being placed on administrative leave on March 7 following allegations of theft.

The district attorney's office filed charges on June 19, and Olonia was issued a summons. He was not arrested or booked into jail.

According to court documents, sometime between July 28, 2017, and July 16, 2018, Olonia took a .45-caliber Colt revolver from the department.

In March, Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport confirmed Olonia’s resignation to the Pueblo Chieftain.

"Sgt. Olonia was put on administrative leave when we discovered this, and in the interim he has resigned and is no longer connected to the organization," Davenport told the newspaper.

