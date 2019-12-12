The generosity of Puebloans has filled our community with the holiday spirit.

Nearly every day, there is a story in The Pueblo Chieftain about some group or agency doing wonderful things to help those in need.

Here are just a few of the events and programs we've written about so far this month; forgive us if we don't list all of the good things that have happened, are happening, and will happen in Pueblo.

1) Students at St. Therese Catholic School produced their annual "shoebox" project. For disadvantaged boys and girls ranging in age from infants to teenagers, each of St. Therese's 150 students filled a box with items that are fun (candy, toys, games, dolls) and essential (hand sanitizer, clothing and undergarments, hygiene products).

2) The late Mary "Mama" Jaramillo started a tradition years ago that continues today. This year's event will be at St. Anne's Park Pueblo's East Side on Dec. 21. There, kids will be able to meet Santa, pick out a toy and a bright see-through stocking. Also, bicycles will be raffled.

3) Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Bessemer offered a free holiday meal and words of encouragement for first responders and their families.

4) The Assistance League of Pueblo held its annual fashion show to raise money for its Operation School Bell, in which school clothing and other items are provided to children in the city. This year, more than 1,100 Pueblo children spent more than $110,000 at the North Side Walmart as part of the program.

5) More than 27,000 pounds of turkeys, along with traditional meals, were distributed to underprivileged individuals and families thanks to the generosity of Puebloans who participated in several Thanksgiving-related programs. They included the decades-long, youth-driven Tom and Louie's Cupboard (in honor of two St. Leander priests, Louis Stovik and Tom Scheets, who were murdered at the church rectory 23 years ago). A total of 535 families were served. And there was the 30th Community Turkey Distribution in which 400 School District 60 students received meals.

6) Pueblo Bikers United delivered hundreds and hundreds of toys gathered at the annual Toy Bowl flag football game between bikers and law enforcement. The Pueblo Toy Run celebrated its 42nd year this season.

7) For more than 20 years, the East Side's Parkview Elementary's Santa Segunda has provided its students the opportunity to shop for donated Christmas toys and goodies, some of them used, but at prices beginning as low as 25 cents.

8) Law enforcement officers show their heart every day, but especially at this time of year. Besides participating in the Toy Bowl and providing escorts for the Toy Run, they took part in the Heroes and Helpers project, in which officers paired up with members of the Pueblo Boys & Girls Clubs and other selected children for a shopping spree at Target. And police officers delivered a toy to every School District 60 elementary tudent.

There are many more wonderful projects that we haven't touched on, and there are more to come this month. We'll publicize as many of them as we can.

We should feel fortunate to live in such a generous community, and we encourage everyone to donate to these incredible causes.