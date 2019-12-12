Two funds have been established to help the Voth family

CANON CITY — The family of a fallen correctional officer is receiving an outpouring of love and a helping hand as they prepare to lay him to rest Friday.

A memorial service for Colorado Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Voth, who was killed in the line of duty at Fremont Correctional Facility here, is set for 11 a.m. Friday in Colorado Springs at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Parkway. The service is open to the public.

A law enforcement processional would escort the family from Canon City to the church, said Annie Skinner, DOC spokeswoman.

Voth died as the result of a boiler explosion at the prison shortly before noon Dec. 4.

“Two funds have been set up in order to directly support the family. There is a GoFundMe account and there also is the option to contribute to the Josh Voth Memorial Fund by going to any Wells Fargo branch,” Skinner said.

Bank employees should be able to deposit to the fund by name, “but the bank has also asked that we share the account number which is 7317164395,” Skinner said.

Voth’s wife, Tomi Jo, and children Samantha, Addison and Jace, “along with the rest of the family appreciate all the love, prayers and support,” said Rhonda Thompson, GoFundMe account organizer.

“No one was prepared for the loss of such a great man. The family appreciates any help for TJ and the children at this time for services and expenses,” Thompson wrote in the account update.

As of Thursday, 48 people and organizations donated $26,560 toward the $15,000 goal.

To deposit to the GoFundMe account, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-voth-family.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps