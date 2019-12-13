To settle the tie between Terry Kim and Jaxson Meardon for the ward two seat on the Las Animas city council a recount was held this past Thursday at the Bent County Courthouse.

The recount ultimately declared Meardon as the winner of the race for the ward two seat, but before the winner was decided a lot of work went on behind the scenes.

It was a busy morning at the courthouse for county clerk Lynda Moss, canvas board members Shirley Quarles, Tobe Wright and election judges Teresa Garcia and Connie Harris. As they triple checked the ballot checking machine by running three batches of ballots through the machine.

“So we set the machine so that it will look for every over-vote, under-vote and blank vote,” Lynda Moss said.

The batches they tested had a combination of the three different voting errors the machine checks to see if it’s catching every mistake. During this long process each ballot is tested and inspected if an error pops up on the computer. Then the computer is zeroed out and the process is repeated.

“Before we count the actual ballots we have to zero the machines out and have to test them to make sure they’re counting properly, zero them out again and then do the recount,” Teresa Garcia said.

After the diligent testing was completed Harris, Garcia and Quarles began sorting through the ballots to pull out the ones that had a vote for ward two. This was the longest task of the evening with the judges sorting through around 54 batches of ballots .

The recount operates pretty similarly to the actual count in that there are many different checks the judges go through before actually running the ballots through the machine. And with so many different eyes on ballots during this process the fear of the county knowing every individual vote could arise. However, the judges sought out to quash that fear by clarifying what the process entails.

“But that seems to be the one thing that people worry about, that everyone knows how they voted and they don’t want to sign their envelope because of that. But it’s more about accuracy and making sure that we’re balancing,” Garcia said.

She said that they’re are about six checking stations that ballots go through and the people in charge of each station are more concerned about their job than seeing who voted for who. She also brought up how a hand count for all ballots wouldn’t solve this concern and wouldn’t be as accurate as the current process.

“At the time we’re doing it you have to pay attention to this particular name, it doesn't have time to register who it belongs to,” Shirley Quarles said.

On Thursday each judge again had a station when they sorted through the ballots with Connie Harris calling out which ballots to pull out, Garcia pulling out the ballot and Quarles checking the ballot to make sure it was correct. Once that was completed Quarles, Harris and Garcia went sorted the ballots further putting them in eight batches of 25.

After the sorting was completed the machine was zeroed out for the final time and each batch was run through the machine. All together out of the 193 ward two ballots only 170 had voted for a candidate running for the ward two seat.

The result was the same as the official results with both Kim and Meardon both ending the count with 85 votes a piece. And to decide the winner two pieces of paper with each candidates names were placed into a bucket.

Terry Kim was in attendance and watched on as Shirley Quarles, sweater over her eyes pulled the winner out of the bucket. Luck wasn’t on Kim’s side that afternoon as Quarles would go on to pull Meadons name, officially giving him a seat on the Las Animas city council.

