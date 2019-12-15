Parkview Foundation announces

New members and officers

The Parkview Foundation has announced new additions to its board of directors and new officers.

New to the board who will serve a three-year term are Rick Gonzalez, Kim King and Julie Rodriguez.

Greg Johnson from Pueblo Community Health was named chair of the board. Corrie Norman was named vice-chair, Nicole McAlpin as secretary/treasurer and Craig Elliot will serve as past chair.

“It is with great excitement that as we move into 2020 with a strong leadership team and new board members. We will expand our scholarship program along with new fundraising initiatives,” said Lisa Siegel, executive director of the foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit created in 1976 to raise funds to support the rising cost of expansion and renovation of facilities and equipment at Parkview Medical Center. Also, the foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing degrees in health care fields.

The foundation’s board of directors is an all-volunteer board and is responsible for the financial well-being and effectiveness of the foundation.

Job search assistance

at Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered are:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing, and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

The Pueblo Workforce Center is where you can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce, and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.