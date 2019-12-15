‘Tis the season for some to bring a little of the outdoors in with the family Christmas tree. Going artificial is easy and cheaper in the long run, but there is just something about “going live” that some families look forward to every year. Here is a guide with some useful information if you are in the market for a live Christmas tree.

There are Christmas tree lots where your family can go and pick out an already cut tree that fits your needs. These usually start popping up in parking lots right about now. Avoid trees that are showing discoloration or are dropping excessive needles.

You also can have the adventure of going out and cutting your own tree. The U.S. Forest Service sells permits for $10 that allow you to cut a tree from Forest Service land. In Pueblo, the Forest Service office is located at 2840 Kachina Drive. Contact them for more information on obtaining a permit.

A cut Christmas tree needs to have its cut trunk submerged in water very soon after the cut has been made in order for it to be able to take in the water. If you buy a tree from a lot, or if your trip home with your freshly cut tree was a long one, re-cut a couple inches of the trunk and immediately plunge it into a bucket of water. You then can get the tree into its stand and move it indoors. The stand should be able to hold about a gallon of water and the water will need to be replenished when it runs low. Your tree should last a few weeks indoors. Look for a Christmas tree recycling service once the holidays are over, usually there is a local service here in Pueblo.

Another option is to buy a live potted tree from a nursery. This is a great option if you have somewhere to plant the tree after the holidays are over. It is important to not let the root ball dry out if you want to plant the tree later, so keep it well-watered. This means you will need a tray under the tree to protect your floors from water damage. Another thing to consider with a potted tree is not to keep it inside too long or it will start to think it has become Spring. If this happens and you plant the tree outside, it will not survive. A potted tree should only be kept indoors for about a week at the most. Keep it in the garage for a while before planting it outside. The Colorado State University Extension website, extension.colostate.edu, has information on how to properly plant a tree.

Hopefully this guide will help to keep your live Christmas tree jolly for the holiday season.

Sherie Caffey is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at caffeys@co.pueblo.co.us.