What started out as a single illuminated tree has exploded into one of the largest, and most eye-catching, Christmas displays of the season.

Located at 309 South LaCrosse Avenue near Bradford Elementary School, Gerald Guerrero's exhibition spans 200 feet and features a menagerie of characters, each standing at least five feet in height.

The display is synced with music played over 88.1 on the FM radio dial, giving the showcase an added flair.

"We started back in 2006 with just a tree," said Guerrero. "And the way the display is now probably goes back to 2013. I started decorating because I'm close to Bradford, and the kids like it. Now, it's a lot more. We added a little bit every year but it took us a while to figure out how to get everything to work, because everything is programmed and sequenced, and that takes time.

"And I'm still kind of tweaking it and adjusting."

With assistance from a friend, Guerrero began erecting the 2019 version of his Christmas showcase during the last week of November.

And "epic" is an accurate description.

"Basically, we have seven candy canes, and they are about six-feet tall," Guerrero said. "And there's five angels, about five-feet tall, and four reindeer, about six-feet tall."

Two versions of Santa Claus take up residence in the yard.

"One Santa, on a sled being pulled by reindeer, is about five-feet tall," Guerrero said. "And the Santa on a John Deere tractor is about seven feet across and six-feet tall."

An equally large "peace sign," and a classy equine, are additional features.

"These pieces are so big that people didn't want them, because you need a lot of space to spread them out. So I got a good price," Guerrero said.

As the illumination is provided by 500-watt LED lights, which flash, Guerrero said his December electric bill isn't much higher than the rest of the year.

"It's a blinking display, so the lights are off half the time," he explained. "So the December bill is about $87, with that spike also reflecting use of the heater."

Guerrero said he is happy to offer a bright blast of yuletide joy to all who pass by his residence.

"I always hear, 'It's awesome,'" Guerrero said. "That's the most common remark. I'm proud that this is one of the best displays not only on the East Side, but in the whole city."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia

Previous 12 Days of Christmas stories:

Nutcracker collection

938 Pinecrest Drive