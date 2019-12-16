Black Hills Energy announced on Monday that it has issued request for proposals for up to 200 megawatts of new renewable energy resources in Southern Colorado including large-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects.

"This RFP represents a real game changer for our customers," Vance Crocker, vice president of Black Hills Energy in Southern Colorado, said in a statement about the plan. "By adding up to 200 megawatts of new renewable energy resources, we have the opportunity to deliver significant cost savings to our customers, while doubling the amount of renewable energy on our system in just three years."

The proposal will result in 60 percent of the company's electric generating mix being supplied by carbon-free, renewable energy resources by 2023, officials said.

"This level of renewable energy saturation advances our customers' renewable energy goals and further solidifies Southern Colorado's position as a national leader in the adoption of clean, carbon-free energy," Crocker said. "We firmly believe this is the right plan and the right time to secure long-term savings for our customers."

Crocker also said that Black Hills had more than 100 developers participate in a pre-bid conference held last week, and that the company expects more developers to submit project proposals during the open RFP process.

The location of the project has not been determined, but Pueblo County locations will be closely studied.

Bidders have until Feb. 15 to submit their proposals, which then will be reviewed by an independent evaluator overseen by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, according to Black Hills.

