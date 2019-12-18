The La Junta High School boys basketball team won its first game at the 32nd Annual La Junta Holiday Shootout at Tiger Gym last weekend. However, the Tigers lost their next two to finish in fourth place.

"We have to take care of the ball a little bit better and we have to make free throws," said LJ coach Greg Lucero. "We have a long way to go. We're a young team and trying to learn every game and get better. We played some really good teams this weekend and that's going to help us hopefully to step up to the next level by the time league play comes around. I'm proud of my boys. They played hard all the time and never gave up and that's the biggest thing about our kids. They have a lot of Tiger Pride and they're not going to give up."

La Junta 49, Swink 31

Swink had the early lead, but Trent Johnston scored five straight points for a 7-4 Tiger advantage. Clay Roweth brought the Lions within a one-point deficit, but Thomas Garcia hit a 3-point basket and added a free throw for an 11-6 edge.

Swink was able to pull within 12-11, however, La Junta scored the final nine points of the period to take a 21-11 lead at the end of the first.

The Lions got as close as a six-point deficit in the second quarter, but the Tigers had a 30-17 lead at the half.

Chance Oquist buried a three and James Reeder made one of two from the free throw line for a 34-17 advantage. Swink narrowed the deficit to 34-21, but La Junta came back to take a 41-24 lead at the end of the third.

Noah Alatorre made two baskets for a 49-26 advantage. The Lions rallied late, but came no closer than the 18-point deficit.

Oquist was La Junta's leading scorer with 15 points. Nate Frankmore scored 10 and Johnston nine.

Roweth led Swink with nine points.

Monte Vista 55, La Junta 44

Tyrese Otero gave the Pirates an early 3-0 lead, but Johnston scored the Tigers' first points. Andres Maestas and Nick Torrez scored to increase Monte Vista's lead to 7-2.

Garcia drained a trey to bring La Junta within 7-5. Oquist made two baskets later in the quarter to tie the score at 9-9.

Maestas' jumper gave the Pirates an 11-9 lead at the end of the period.

Reeder's layup tied the score early in the second, however, Monte Vista scored the next eight points. Frankmore swished a three, but the Pirates made six of seven free throws in the final 2:18 to take a 25-14 advantage at halftime.

Johnston scored two baskets and Reeder one to bring the Tigers within 25-20. However, Monte Vista went on an 8-2 run to increase its lead to 33-22.

Oquist scored a layup and added a free throw to reduce the deficit to 33-25 at the end of the quarter.

La Junta got as close as 39-35 with 2:02 left in the game. However, the Pirates made 12 out of 14 free throws in the final 1:12 to seal the victory.

Garcia led the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Oquist with 11 and Johnston with 10. La Junta, however, struggled at the line, making only six out of 18 attempts.

Sanford 50, La Junta 34

Garcia's 3-pointer gave the Tigers the early lead, however, the Indians went on a 6-1 run for a 6-5 edge.

The rest of the quarter as back and forth with Sanford leading 10-9 at the end of the period.

The Indians began to pull away in the second quarter and they had a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The Tigers pulled to within 23-18 midway through the third. But Sanford came back to claim a 30-18 advantage at the end of the third.

The Indians outscored the Tigers 20-16 in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

Garcia led the Tigers with 11 points and Oquist scored nine.

La Junta (2-4) will begin Tri-Peaks League action on Wednesday as it will travel to Ellicott.

"They''re a tough team and they're playing pretty well right now," Lucero said. "So we have to be ready to play."

La Junta 49, Swink 31

Swink — Roweth 2 5-8 9, Proctor 0 0-2 0, Kersey 1 2-2, N. Paolucci 1 1-2 3, Suiters 3 0-0 6, Zumwalt 0 2-7 2, Carroll 0 0-2 0, Holland 3 0-0 7, J. Paolucci 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. Total 10 10-23 31.

3-point goals — Holland 1.

La Junta — Garcia 2 1-1 6, Frankmore 4 1-2 10, Reeder 1 1-2 3, Johnston 4 1-4 9, Oquist 7 0-0 15, Blair 0 0-0 0, Romero 0 0-0 0, Alatorre 2 0-0 4, Torrez 0 0-0 0, Bensley 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0. Total 21 4-9 49.

3-point goals — Garcia 1, Frankmore 1, Oquist 1.

Swink 11 6 7 7 — 31

La Junta 21 9 11 8 — 49

Fouls — Swink 11, La Junta 18.

Monte Vista 55, La Junta 44

Monte Vista — Chavez 0 4-6 4, Otero 3 4-5 10, Torrez 0 10-10 10, Maestas 6 2-4 14, Varges 1 3-3 5, Wenta 5 0-0 10, Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Cervantes 0 0-0 0, Felix 0 0-0 0. Total 16 23-31 55.

3-point goals — none

La Junta — Garcia 3 5-6 13, Frankmore 1 0-0 3, Reeder 3 0-1 7, Johnston 5 0-0 10, Oquist 5 1-11 11, Blair 0 0-0 0, Alatorre 0 0-0 0, Torrez 0 0-0 0, Bensley 0 0-0 0. Total 17 6-18 44.

3-point goals — Garcia 2, Frankmore 1, Reeder 1.

Monte Vista 11 14 8 22 — 55

La Junta 9 5 11 19 — 44

Fouls — Monte Vista 15, La Junta 25. Fouled out — Frankmore, Oquist.

Sanford 50, La Junta 34

Sanford — Gartrell 1 4-4 6, Faucette 2 14-15 18, Chavez 2 0-0 4, Larsen 3 1-2 7, Canty 3 3-4 9, Koenig 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Christensen 1 0-0 2. Total 14 22-24 50.

3-point goals — none

La Junta — Garcia 3 4-4 11, Frankmore 0 3-4 3, Reeder 2 0-0 5, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Oquist 2 4-6 9, Blair 0 0-0 0, Alatorre 1 2-2 4, Torrez 0 0-0 0. Total 9 13-16 34.

3-point goals — Garcia, Reeder, Oquist.

Sanford 10 11 9 20 — 50

La Junta 9 5 4 16 — 34

Fouls — Sanford 14, La Junta 19. Fouled out — Alatorre. Technical fouls — Garcia, Frankmore.

