The La Junta High School girls basketball team opened the 32nd Annual La Junta Holiday Shootout with a loss to Swink. However, the Lady Tigers responded with wins over Monte Vista and Lamar to salvage fifth place.

"This is the first time in a long time that the girls have had two wins at home for the Holiday Shootout," said LJ coach Cayla Proctor. "We're very excited. We have a lot of momentum going into Wednesday when we play Ellicott. We're very excited to play them."

The Swink and Lamar games took place at Tiger Gym, while the Monte Vista game was at Otero Junior College's McDivitt Center.

Swink 39, La Junta 27

The Lady Tigers began the tournament by facing Swink, and they lost to the Lady Lions 39-27.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Swink leading 9-7 at the end of the period. Morgan Gribble and Rylee Platt both scored early in the second to push the lead to 13-7.

Breyona Lucero and Raini Tafoya both scored to bring the Lady Tigers within 13-11, however, Swink scored the final three points of the quarter to take a 16-11 lead at halftime.

The Lady Tigers narrowed the deficit to 20-19 after baskets by Tafoya, Hayden Mayo and Alizeh Frazier. But the Lady Lions outscored La Junta 6-1 the rest of the period for a 26-21 edge.

La Junta closed to within 27-25 with 4:43 left in the game. Swink went on a 12-2 run in the final minutes to claim the win.

Tafoya led La Junta in scoring with 12 points.Gribble was Swink's top scorer with 13 points, followed by Platt with 11 and Jada Chavez with 10.

La Junta 47, Monte Vista 41

There was little scoring in the first quarter with the Lady Pirates leading 4-2 at the end of the period. Monte Vista extended the lead early in the second, but Tafoya scored back-to-back baskets to give the Lady Tigers a 6-5 edge.

The teams exchanged baskets before Sierra Reisch and Frazier both scored, and Ally Haugen scored a layup and added a free throw to give La Junta a 15-12 lead at halftime.

Haugen and Mayo scored to begin the third quarter, and the Lady Tigers gradually extended the lead to 27-19. Monte Vista scored two late baskets, but Lucero scored again to give the Lady Tigers a 29-23 lead at the end of the period.

Monte Vista narrowed the margin to 31-27 early in the fourth, but Tafoya scored two in a row, and Angelina Sanchez made three out of four free throws for a 38-18 advantage.

The Lady Pirates rallied late in the game, but came no closer than the final six-point margin.

Tafoya again led the Lady tigers in scoring with 15 points.

La Junta 36, Lamar 28

The Lady Savages scored the first points on a basket by Sarah Carrillo. Lucero and Haugen scored to give the Lady Tigers a 4-2 edge, but Lamar scored the final three points of the quarter for a 5-4 lead.

Destiny Jenkins scored to give Lamar a 7-4 lead, but La Junta scored the next 10 points for a 14-7 advantage at halftime.

Mayo and Sanchez both scored to increase the lead to 18-7. The Lady Tigers gradually extended their advantage to 25-10 with 1:15 left in the quarter.

Lamar got another basket from Jenkins to close within 25-12 at the end of the third.

The Lady Savages pulled to within 25-16 early in the fourth, but the Lady Tigers made five out of six free throws, and Tafoya scored another basket for a 32-16 lead with 4:55 to play.

Lamar rallied to close within the final 36-28 margin.

Sanchez was La Junta's top scorer with eight points and Reisch and Tafoya both scored seven.

La Junta (4-2) will open Tri-Peaks League play on Wednesday as it will travel to Ellicott.

"The girls are excited," Proctor said. "We have a lot of energy and a lot of positive things happening now and they're really working together as a team and that's all I can ask for."

Swink 39, La Junta 27

Swink — Chavez 4 0-0 19, Platt 4 2-5 11, Bond 2 0-0 4, Krueger 0 0-2 0, Gribble 4 5-8 13, Cabrera 0 0-0 0, Larrew 0 1-2 1. Total 14 8-17 39.

3-point goals — Chavez 2, Platt 1.

La Junta — Frazier 1 0-0 2, Reisch 1 0-0 2, Haugen 0 1-2 1, Tafoya 5 2-2 12, Mayo 4 0-0 8, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Lucero 1 0-2 2. Total 12 3-6 27.

3-point goals — none

Swink 9 7 10 13 — 39

La Junta 7 4 10 6 — 27

Fouls — Swink 10, La Junta 14. Fouled out — Reisch.

La Junta 47, Monte Vista 41

Monte Vista — A. Medina 1 0-0 3, L. Medina 0 0-0 0, Bernal 3 1-2 8, Chavez 0 0-0 0, Romero 6 0-0 14, Arroyo 1 0-0 2, Nungaray 1 0-0 2, Perea 3 1-4 7, Garcia 1 2-2 4, Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Total 14 4-8 41.

3-point goals — A. Medina 1, Bernal 1.

La Junta — Frazier 1 2-2 4, Reisch 2 0-0 4, Haugen 2 1-1 5, Tafoya 7 1-2 15, Mayo 3 0-2 6, Nunez-Rebel 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0 3-4 3, Lucero 4 0-0 8, Salazar 0 2-4 2. Total 19 9-15 47.

3-point goals — none

Monte Vista 4 8 11 18 — 41

La Junta 2 13 14 18 — 47

Fouls — Monte Vista 15, La Junta 12.

La Junta 36, Lamar 28

Lamar — Dunning 0 0-2 2, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Carrillo 2 0-0 4, Segura 1 0-0 2, Tice 0 1-2 1, Brannom 1 0-0 2, Farmer 0 1-2 1, Sneller 0 0-0 0, Robbins 5 2-3 13, Crist 0 0-0 0, Reyes 0 1-2 1. Total 11 6-12 28.

3-point goals — none

La Junta — Frazier 1 0-2 2, Reisch 3 0-2 7, Haugen 1 2-2 4, Tafoya 1 5-6 7, Mayo 1 0-2 2, Nunez-Rebel 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 3 2-4 8, Lucero 3 0-0 6, Salazar 0 0-0 0. Total 13 9-18 36.

3-point goals — Reisch 1.

Lamar 5 2 5 16 — 28

La Junta 4 10 11 11 — 36

Fouls — Lamar 18, La Junta 10. Fouled out — Carrillo. Technical foul — Carrillo.

