La Junta Police Department is hosting an informative meeting about its upcoming Reserve Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the ambulance warehouse adjacent to the police department. Persons interested in joining the academy are encouraged to attend.



The police department received 22,157 calls last year. The calls ranged from urgent criminal reports to traffic accidents, complaints and complements. So far this year the department has received 15,900 calls as of the morning of Oct. 15.



Chief Todd Quick pointed to the calls count to reinforce his message: The police department needs help keeping up with the amount of calls they receive and respondents they send in answer, which is where the reserve academy comes in.



Reserve officers are volunteer peacekeepers who assist the department on weekends. Quick said it's a way for people to get involved in their community, and that it can lead to full-time career options. Quick himself got started in law enforcement, he said, by joining the ranks of La Junta's Reserve Academy.



There are just a few stipulations for entry into the academy: Persons must be at least 21 years of age and possess no felony record; there are a few misdemeanors that could bar one from participating, and Quick said he would distribute a list of those at the Oct. 30 interest meeting. Applications will also be available at the meeting.



As far as uniforms and gear goes, the department supplies reserve officers with practically everything they need.



"They'll have to have a pair of black shoes and that's about it," Quick said. "When I started, you had to supply your own weapon, your own duty belt. Back then it was about $1,100. Plus practice ammo for the academy, which is 2,000 rounds. You're looking at $400 there. The department supplies that now. So now their main expense is their time."

