The Rocky Ford Boxing Club participated in two tournaments spanning the past several weeks.

On Nov. 23-24, the club was in Boulder for the Silver Gloves Tournament and five members placed in the Top 3 in their divisions.

Two were individual champions in Karyzma Madrid and Alize Martinez. Two more were second in James Rascon and Marcos Rascon. Kanin Jackson took third place in his division.

On Dec. 7, the club was in Boulder for the Third Annual Pre-match Fights, with Jackson winning his bout.

The club will return to action on Jan. 3-5 as it will travel to Compton, Calif., for the Silver Gloves Regional Tournament. Madrid and Martinez will be representing the club in this tournament.

The team's manager is Avee Jackson, and it is coached by Marvin and Sherry Cordova.

The Rocky Ford Boxing Club is located at 310 Elm Ave. in Rocky Ford.

