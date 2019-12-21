Long-time resident of Bent County, Harry E. (Ed) Blackburn, Jr., passed away peacefully at age 93 December 1, 2019, in his home in Pueblo West with family by his side. Ed was born November 7, 1926, in Bent County as the second and youngest child to Harry E. Blackburn, Sr., and Emma B. MacArthur-Blackburn.

He graduated at age 16 from the Bent County High School in 1943. He served in the United States Air Force stationed at Lowery Field in Denver, receiving his honorable discharge in November, 1945. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in May 1952 with a degree in geophysical engineering. He worked for Mobil Oil for nine years as a geophysicist. He returned to farming and ranching in Bent County in March 1961 where he remained on the same farm until retiring to Pueblo West in 2010 with his beloved wife, partner, and best friend of 43 years, Lorraine Joy Thatcher-Blackburn.

From May 1991 until April 2001, Ed and Lorraine operated Blackburn Angus with his son, Bob Blackburn, and daughter-in-law, Connie Blackburn. He served on many boards of directors and is a past president of the Arkansas Valley Coop and the Fort Lyon Canal Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Emma Blackburn, his sister, Viola Smith, and his wife, Lorraine. He is survived by his three children, Bob (and Connie) Blackburn, Pam (and Dan) Knollenberg, and Lori (and Richard) Telfer, and five step-children, Kipper (Rosellen) (and David) Kipper-Dale, Roy (and Ginger) Kipper, Sandra Jorgenson (fka Kipper), Patrick (and Nancy) Kipper, and Michael (and Robin) Kipper, and numerous grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great nephews on both sides of the Blackburn-Kipper families.

To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Oasis Christian Church at 347 Del Norte Ave., Pueblo West, Colorado 81007, with interment to follow at 3:30 p.m., in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery just south of Las Animas. Family and friends are invited.