HOUSTON — Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy has initiated a working group to develop a U.S. protocol for paying ranchers and farmers to store carbon in their soil. The current system for voluntary carbon transactions is broken and needs to be fixed, the group's founders said.

Most accepted carbon transactions in the world today occur based on standards that originated from the Clean Development Mechanism of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. These standards impose significant and unnecessary impediments to U.S. landowners, so few or no transactions actually happen, according to Jim Blackburn, a professor of environmental law at Rice University.

"We formed this group out of necessity," Blackburn said. "While there are specifics of the existing standards that are useful, an overall new approach is needed, and the Baker Institute was willing to act as our host in convening this working group. We have assembled a diverse group that I feel sure will develop an excellent, defensible concept."

There are many ranchers and farmers in the southwestern and central U.S. whose land has substantial potential to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to the working group. However, they are being kept from participating by the current standards for voluntary carbon trading — standards that were not developed to optimize carbon storage in the soil, the group said. The need for a new standard has led to the formation of the group, Blackburn said.

"This protocol is intended to enable a market system for the voluntary trading of carbon removal and storage in the soil," said Kenneth Medlock, who is senior director of the Center for Energy Studies at the Baker Institute. "This is an exciting idea that has the potential to add a scalable alternative into the portfolio of companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint."

Natural photosynthesis removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it in the wood of trees and the soil of the country's prairies and soils of agricultural lands.

"In the U.S., the potential exists for the removal of 1 to 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide or more by these natural systems, yet to our knowledge, only one grassland project has been approved in the U.S. for carbon sales," Blackburn said. "As we move toward attempting to avoid, minimize and remove the U.S.'s 7-billion-ton carbon dioxide footprint from the atmosphere, we are going to need a range of alternatives that remove and store carbon."

Through carbon farming, farmers and ranchers could reap an additional source of cash flow, one that also would help restore native ecological systems that would generate fish and wildlife benefits, according to the working group. Additionally, industries and businesses that emit carbon dioxide will be provided with a scalable and affordable carbon dioxide removal process. If enabled, this system will be a win-win on many levels, Blackburn said.

Over the next several months, the working group will convene to discuss topics such as general principles of eligibility, measurement protocols and buyer needs. The goal is to develop a set of principles for these transactions that will be endorsed by 45 diverse stakeholders including nongovernmental organizations, governmental entities, Native American nations, corporations, universities and consulting firms.

Stakeholders participating in the process include the Western Landowners Alliance, King Ranch Inc., Nature Conservancy, Audubon Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife, New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Quivira Coalition, Valero Energy Corp., the U.S. Business Council for Sustainable Development, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Boulder-based Savory Institute.

When completed, the working group's concept will be available and open to anyone who wants to buy or sell carbon.

