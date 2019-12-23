On Dec. 13, Otero Junior College held its annual all-staff holiday party.

Each year during December, employees of Otero Junior College embrace the spirit of giving by pooling their resources for a silent auction. Several OJC employees participated and bid on a wide variety of donated items. This year, the proceeds from the auction were designated to the new Food Pantry on campus.



Kimi Kelley, instructor at Otero Junior College, opened a food pantry this year in the hallway of the humanities building for students in need. It is anonymous and available for all. Kelley has a passion for helping students.



This year, $1,109.50 was raised in the silent auction. Kelley will be able to use this money throughout the year to help keep the food pantry stocked.



Dillon Martin, OJC Foundation director explained, “The foundation is incredibly excited to be able to partner with the Holiday Party Committee to expand the food pantry we have just begun to offer for our students. Our vision behind it is to make sure all students have the all their needs met so that they can succeed.”



Kim Juul, testing and law enforcement academy operations coordinator, said, “This has been a great experience and I am so humbled by everyone’s generosity. The people at OJC opened their hearts and wallets to ensure that the students will be able to focus on their studies and not where their next meal is coming from. We hope those in need will find our donations helpful this Christmas season.”

For more information about donating to the food pantry, contact Kelley at 719-384-6849.