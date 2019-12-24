Weston Buhr’s Christmas show, “Songs for the Lord of Lords” was probably the most crowd-pleasing show to be on the Ed Stafford stage this season, despite the terrific Christmas concert by the Otero Junior College Student and Community Choir, with instrumental reinforcements from the Pueblo Symphony. Well, maybe it was a tie; they both were excellent.

Weston’s entire extended family does its best to make each year’s show better than the last. “Nobody works harder than Weston,” said his aunt, Karlie Morley, who was a very convincing Mrs. Claus and co-emcee for the show.



The stage was a mirage in blue, with glittering Christmas trees, medieval crosses on pillars, and a light show that made the audience believe they were experiencing a real winter storm. Then Buhr made his entrance in a flowing cape, carrying a torch, like a figure from a long-ago tale, perhaps a centurion. He raised it to the audience in salute.



Buhr always credits Lorie Line and plays her arrangements of his songs. He was been classically trained under the instruction of Kristin Golding-Langston and Dean Rees, also of La Junta. However, music seems to just flow out of Buhr. As another pianist, Sally Kappel, once said, “Nothing takes as much practice as spontaneity.”

Buhr's family says he practices hours a day. His ambition is to be a concert pianist and play on a stage. He does that every year, with the help of his family, and his ambition is also to have his own grand piano. The concerts are free, but you can chip in if you wish toward the purchase of his grand piano.



?What is the hardest part of the concerts?” Weston said, “Not what to put in, but what to leave out.”



The concert started in solemn grandeur with “Masters in the Hall,” immediately followed by a jazzy number, “The White World of Winter.” All his piano numbers are entertaining for the audience, sounding familiar although they may not be the same songs we hear every year. The first act ends with a resounding “O Holy Night.”



After a short intermission, Buhr returned in a completely different bright red suit with white fur cuffs. He started with “Christmas in My Home Town,” then gathered information for hisaudience request medley. In the audience request medley, he plays songs suggested by the audience at random, plus a few already on his list. They included such favorites as “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” along with the venerable “Silent Night.”



The big hit of the show was “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Mrs. Claus invited all the children in the audience to go out into the hall to get ready for the performance, and almost all the children went out with her helpers, their mothers. Then she told stories about Buhr when he was little until they got into costume.

She said Burh used to go to her house as a child, make a cape out of a bath towel, and go sit in the living room and listen to Mozart. They must have had a video, because Mozart does not ordinarily appear for small children on the TV. By the way, Weston is only 16 years old now, and this is his third Christmas show. He is a very active teenager in school activities and also performs with the Arkansas Valley Orchestra.



When the children came back in, they were suitably attired in tongue-in-cheek renditions of each of the 12 days of Christmas, starting with the partridge in a pear tree (pears hanging on large tree branch included), two turtle doves (with turtle shells on back, flapping wings, three French hens (feathered headdresses), four calling birds (with cell phones), five children with large golden rings, and so on. Particularly impressive were six geese a-laying, who brought their pillows. The seven swans a-swimming had rubber floaties, of course. The lords were leaping and the ladies dancing. It was a romp. Everybody sang.



The concert concluded with a stirring arrangement of "Hallelujah Chorus" and everyone joining in on a lusty “Go Tell It on a Mountain,” with hands clapping.

There was a standing ovation and so much applause and cheering that Buhr played an encore, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”



