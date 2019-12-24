Norma Lee Harman, 82, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford, Colo.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1937, to Ivan and Kathleen (French) Compton in Dallas County, Iowa. She married Howard E. Harman on June 14, 1959, in Des Moines, Iowa; he preceded her in death on July 23, 2012.



She had a good work ethic, as did Howard. As times were tough, they worked together after hours cleaning churches and other odd jobs. Norma was well known for making great Christmas candy and her love of baking.



Norma is survived by her son, Russ (Karen) Harman of Des Moines, Iowa; Scott (Kristi) Harman of Rapid City, S.D.; daughter, Jan (Lesley) Mills of Rocky Ford, Colo.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Ron) Branam and Jean Hester. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Donna Anderson.



As per Norma’s request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to the Arkansas Valley Hospice, PO Box 408, La Junta, CO 81050 direct or through the funeral home.



Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.




