A Pueblo West man has staved off boredom by trying woodturning, and now the artist loses himself in his work.

Bob Sweeney started woodturning about 16 years ago, not long after he moved to Pueblo West where finally had room for a woodshop. He had not done any wood working since sixth or seventh grade.

Sweeney read an ad about the Pueblo Woodturners in the Pueblo West View and decided to go to a few meetings.

“I bought an old Shopsmith and tried to do pieces on it but it did not work out. I am drawn to larger pieces and tried two different lathes before I found a machine sturdy enough to do what I wanted to do,” Sweeney explained.

“Once I found that I realized I enjoyed doing hollow forms. They are more of a challenge and more interesting — I just lose myself in the process,” he said.

Sweeney also creates segmented pieces using different types of wood.

“I don’t do many segmented pieces because they are extremely time consuming. I like hollowing things out and turning,” he said.

Sweeney adds stone work or paints his pieces with acrylics to enhance them. Sometimes he will add turquoise or a painting scheme that resembles mother of pearl.

“I make a lot of Greek and Roman urn-type stuff and a lot of little boxes if I get wood with interesting grain in it. I make standard vases of different shapes and sizes and reinvent those on a regular basis, doing everything from classic to unique shapes,” Sweeney explained.

Some times the spalting, or rotting, of the wood adds visual interest, he said. Sweeney likes to use any indigenous wood from Colorado and has trekked out into the forest with a U.S. Bureau of Land Management permit to harvest wood.

From aspen to beetle-kill pine — even surplus wood flooring — his artworks come from diverse materials. For several years Sweeney sold his art at craft shows, but today his work is offered exclusively at Steel City Art Works in Pueblo.

The gallery has a large selection of art from 45 different artists. Each artist works a couple of shifts a month to spread out the workload, he said.

“I started showing in the gallery five or six years ago and I’ve been there ever since. I just enjoy it,” he said.

Sweeney’s wife Debra Foy has been know to woodburn designs on his pieces but she is taking a break from that for awhile, he said.

Steel City Art Works, 216 S. Union Ave. in Pueblo, will host an opening reception, “New Year, New Artists” during the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 during which tickets will be given away for a free drawing of a woodturned artwork created and donated by Sweeney. Tickets will be available throughout January and the Sweeney artwork will be given away during the Feb. 7 First Friday event.

A ticket holder must be present to win.

