Tillie Chavez, a longtime resident of Las Animas and current resident of the Bent County Memorial Nursing Home, reached 100 years of age on Friday.

Mrs. Chavez was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, but came to live in the U.S. at the age of 7 with members of her family and became a U.S. citizen.

She was married to lifelong resident of Las Animas, John Chavez, just shy of 50 years. He was born and raised in Las Animas and also had been a resident of the Bent County Memorial Nursing Home prior to his passing in March 2002.

Before entering the nursing home, Mrs. Chavez was active in various church and community activities, including English and Spanish choirs of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Council of Catholic Women, annual St. Mary’s Bazaar, Library Board, and volunteering at various organizations.

Mrs. Chavez always has enjoyed the simple life and the small town feel of Las Animas; the place she always considered home.

Mrs. Chavez celebrated with an early birthday party in early September that was well attended with relatives from Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, California, and various cities in Colorado.