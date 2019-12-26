The Colorado High School Activities Association released its 2019 All-State football teams on Thursday with six Fowler players and one from Manzanola gaining recognition.

The All-State teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com website.

Three of the Grizzlies are on the first team in senior Luke Bitter, senior Orin Carnes and junior Gabriel Proctor. The remaining All-State players are on the second team in junior Jackson Bates, junior Joshua Daniels and senior Johnathan Mobbley.

Bates was the Grizzlies' quarterback and he completed 62 of 120 passes for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also a running threat as he ran for 753 yards on 79 carries and he scored 12 touchdowns. On defense, Bitter accounted for 61 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Carnes was one of the Grizzlies top defenders with 67 tackles, six sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries.

Proctor was Fowler's leading tackler with 189. He also had one sack and two interceptions.

Bates was the Grizzlies top rusher with 1,275 yards on 102 carries and he scored 19 touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Bates had 35 tackles and one interception.

Daniels was the second-leading rusher with 1,266 yards on 123 carries and he scored 21 touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he had 36 tackles and one interception.

Mobbley led Fowler in receiving with 22 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 68 tackles, one sack and three fumble recoveries.

In addition to the six All-State players, Fowler head coach Mark Van Sickle was named the Eight-Man Coach of the Year by CHSAA.

The Grizzlies won 12 games and lost one this season. They won the Arkansas Valley League and they were the state runners-up.

Manzanola senior Axel Escareno was second team on the six-man All-State selections. He completed 53 of 103 passes for 956 yards. He had 816 rushing yards on 80 carries and 11 touchdowns, and he also had three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had 83 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Manzy had five wins and four losses this season.

