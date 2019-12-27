City Manager Rick Klein sent two pictures of the lighted tree on Train Hill.

Train Hill is a work in progress, greeting all comers to La Junta traveling west to east. It sits high above Third Street at the junction with U.S. Highway 50.

The top of the hill has a tarmac parking lot and a road up to it, to go with Engine 1024, which used to sit in the park by the Wipeout Pool, but made the journey inch by inch through the streets of La Junta, with the help of some heavy equipment, several years ago. A kiosk telling about La Junta has been added to the site by the cooperation of Canyons & Plains and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The tree is a nice holiday addition to train hill.

"It looks beautiful," said Klein.