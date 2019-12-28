DENVER — A former District 60 teacher is suing the district, alleging a principal discriminated against him because he is an African American.

Ronald Lee makes the allegation in a lawsuit he filed in May in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

In a court filing this month, the district "denies that it took any employment action involving Mr. Lee based on his race, color or any other impermissible reason."

Lee was a probationary teacher at Heaton Middle School in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years.

Based on a recommendation of Principal Jayme Cardinal, Lee's employment was not renewed for a third year.

Lee says he was the only black probationary teacher at the school and that the other seven white probationary teachers were renewed at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

"Principal Cardinal's opinions and characterization of Mr. Lee's performance are contradicted by the opinion and reports of other educators who observed Mr. Lee's performance during the same time period," he asserts.

His teaching coach at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where Lee was enrolled, had only positive comments about his performance, according to Lee.

The district states that the assistant principal evaluated Lee in 2015-16 as partially effective and the principal evaluated him as less than effective during his second year.

Lee is asking a jury to order D60 to pay him an unspecified amount of money for lost salary and benefits and for emotional distress due to his nonrenewal. He also is asking for a court order to require the district to rehire him.

A trial has been set for Jan. 19, 2021.

He is represented by attorneys in Denver of the Colorado Education Association. The district is represented by a Boulder law firm that specializes in education law and litigation.

city@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ChieftainNews