Mayor Nick Gradisar sees potential in marijuana hospitality establishments in the city but isn't ready to commit to anything yet, while county officials have expressed opposition to the idea.

"I think it's worth exploring. I sort of did an informal survey of some of the retail marijuana stores and like 40% of their customers are not from Pueblo," Gradisar said in a recent interview with The Chieftain. "So the question arises: Where are they consuming the marijuana that they're buying in Pueblo, and where do we want them to consume it? We don't want them to consume it in their cars or out in public. Providing a place like a hospitality room gives them a licensed, regulated, lawful place to consume the marijuana that they're buying in Pueblo. I think that's one of the considerations we need to take a look at."

Gradisar said individuals from the city attorney's office attended rule making sessions regarding the now-signed bill that would allow cities and counties in Colorado to opt in or out of establishing these hospitality spaces for public marijuana consumption.

"They did that so they could be on top of what kind of rules the state was making and they're looking at regulations now," Gradisar said. "But we haven't had serious conversations with the City Council about it at this point."

Gradisar said not to expect anything imminent regarding a decision whether to allow marijuana hospitality establishments in the city, and said there haven't serious talks yet about where those lounges would be should they be approved.

"We're just exploring those things that the state has allowed," he said. "My own position is these are legal businesses now and I want to increase economic activity in the city of Pueblo— and to the extent this helps do that, I think we shouldn't try to stop it. It's going to take some time and we're sort of just starting the process and working through the process."

Chairman of the Pueblo County commissioners Garrison Ortiz said he thinks the lounges are a bad idea.

"I think that most people are OK with others exercising their own personal freedoms and to do as they wish, but I believe that these hospitality lounges would have some unintended consequences that would bleed over into some unintended areas," Ortiz said. "Specifically when it comes to public health, I'm concerned about assuring that there wouldn’t be secondhand smoke that could occur from these hospitality lounges. We led the country when it comes to having the first city ordinance when it came to smoking and I feel that this is counterproductive to that. More needs to be done to ensure that there isn't secondhand smoking from these."

To Ortiz's point, voters in 2002 passed the Pueblo Smoke-Free Air Act, which Councilman Chris Nicoll said would regulate any marijuana smoking lounge in Pueblo. Nicoll said the council couldn't amend the ordinance, but rather would have to bring any amendments allowing for smoking lounges to the voters.

Nicoll said he has heard from businesses in the downtown area that are concerned about marijuana smoking lounges becoming a reality.

"We have worked very hard to make our downtown a family-friendly atmosphere, especially along the Riverwalk," Nicoll recently wrote in a letter to the mayor and his fellow council members about the issue. "Allowing marijuana smoking lounges will change that. It will also be a complex topic that will require Pueblo voters to make the final call."

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, too, is concerned about what would happen in the city or county if marijuana smoking lounges are allowed.

He is particularly concerned about lounges along the Riverwalk.

"I think it's a very bad idea," he said. "It has the potential of introducing a criminal element to the Riverwalk and tainting a family-oriented venue that has been a tourist attraction in Pueblo and turning it into something that is not putting Pueblo in the best light.

Asked if he is opposed to marijuana smoking lounges being located elsewhere, Chostner said it would depend on the venue but reiterated that he fears it is being geared toward the Riverwalk.

"If you allow these marijuana lounges to come in you bring in a different element to the Riverwalk that I think will require a police presence," he said. "I think police resources are taxed enough without giving them a burden that they currently don't have."

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor also has concerns about marijuana lounges, saying the it would be foolish officials to opt in to allowing them.

"From a law enforcement perspective, there's no similarity at all between alcohol and marijuana when it comes to these clubs," Taylor said. "Everybody in these clubs they talk about will be under the influence of some kind of marijuana in whatever form. They're obviously going to have some issues there that need law enforcement, much like bars do, and there's no way for my deputies or city police or whomever else to go in there and not come into contact with that substance. You possibly could get a contact high, and that would be the worst obviously."

Taylor said he is also worried about how these lounges would further "normalize" marijuana use and the impression it would have on youths 18 years old and younger in Pueblo County.

"Why do we want to continue to normalize this substance? It just doesn't make any sense," he said. "If you go back to when they were trying to legalize it, the proponents for legalization were like, 'Oh no, we're OK with not having public consumption, we just want it to be legal.' Well what happened to that? It just seems like when is this going to stop?"

