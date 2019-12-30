For many, a new year means resolutions, fresh starts and positive changes. For those who got a DUI after celebrating last year, it’s a reminder never to drive impaired.

Through Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies have increased statewide DUI enforcement in an effort to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads and keep the traveling public safe as the new year begins. Last year, 114 agencies arrested 334 impaired drivers during this enforcement period.



“A DUI is a sure way to ruin the new year’s celebration fun, but it may ruin more than just the party,” says Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the patrol. “Driving impaired affects more than just the driver; it puts everyone on the road at risk. As the enforcement period continues, we want to see Coloradans make the right decision during their New Year’s Eve festivities by finding a sober ride home.”



If you are planning a night out on the town to ring in the new year, remember the following tips:

·Take advantage of the options for discounted, free and sober rides home.

·Don’t be afraid to take someone’s car keys if they are impaired.

·Do not get into a vehicle with someone who is impaired. Encourage them to call a sober ride.

·Plan for a sober ride home before going out.·Consume responsibly for a fun but safe New Year’s Eve celebration.



In addition to taxis, Uber and Lyft, several promotions and alternative transportation options will be available to get New Year’s partygoers home safely.



·Coors Light is partnering with the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and Coors Distributing Company for the 12th consecutive year to encourage metropolitan Denver residents and visitors to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly. Coors Light Free Rides® will be available on all RTD bus and rail routes, as well as Access-a-Ride and SkyRide services, starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of the Jan. 1 service day.



·The Sawaya Law Firm’s Free Cab Ride Program offers a ride from one location to the passenger’s home in the Denver metro area. The passenger can call a cab or other ride-hailing service and send the receipt to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. For more information, visit sawayalaw.com/resources/free-cab-ride-program.



·AAA Colorado offers a list of statewide alternative transportation options on its website. To access the list, visit colorado.aaa.com/automotive/safe-ride-information.



ABOUT THE HEAT IS ON

The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com.



