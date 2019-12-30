Tiger Resources for Youth (TRY) this Christmas Eve carried on a tradition started in 1997 for putting luminarias on the City Park Wall.

This tradition was discovered by Mike Cronin and Bob Murphy when they saw the beautiful ceremony in New Mexico and brought it back to La Junta with them.



The luminarias are just paper bags with weighting of sand in the bottom and a votive candle mounted in the sand. They are in memory of La Posada, the passage of Mary and Joseph as they made their way to the stable at the inn where Jesus was born. In the Spanish tradition, the candle-bearers march up the mountain above Santa Fe, stopping at houses along the way, who traditionally turn them away, until they come to the designated home that acts as the inn where Mary and Joseph finally found lodging. In the Spanish tradition, there is a big party at that house.



In La Junta, the luminarias are placed all along the walls of City Park by members of TRY school students and their families. These families take educational trips during the school year, the students earning their way with many public service projects.

TRY was started by Murphy, Paula DeLeon and Cronin in the fall of 1986-87. “They all have moved on, and when they did, they asked if I would continue with the organization, and of course I said yes. With the help of others, we have kept it going,” said Gayle Eveatt.



The luminarias are made, mounted on the city park wall and lit on Christmas Eve.

“This year we had three pickups to help us take them around to the wall,” said Eveatt. “They are about a foot and a half apart.”



This beautiful sight is for Christmas Eve only. On Christmas morning, they are gone. Isn’t that a lot of work for one night? Yes, but Eveatt and other members of TRY feel the tradition is well worth it. They even had passers-by chip in to help this year, one visiting from out of state. Everyone is welcome.

The luminarias have been canceled only three times in 22 years — once for deep snow, once for wind, and once for sub-zero temperatures.