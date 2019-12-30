On Dec. 21, I was taking my friend to the railroad station in La Junta to catch the Southwest Chief to Albuquerque to join her family there for Christmas. My friend and I got to talking and when we got to the railroad station, to our horror, we heard the last call whistle and saw the train start to move. It was on time, pulling out at 8:04 a.m.



She tried to get them to stop the train, but was soon convinced a train pulling out of the station is pretty much like a ship pulling out of port. Once it starts, it would take a lot to get it to stop.



So the train master told us we probably couldn’t beat the train to Trinidad, but we could catch them at Raton, N.M., for sure. We took off like a bolt of lightning; unfortunately, not stopping to fill the tank with gas.



The gas tank near-empty light came on just before we got to Pinon Canon Maneuver Site. As there is no other place out there to go for help and I knew from experience how nice the military stationed there are to us natives, I decided to stop there for help.



Sure enough, we found some men at the Fire Station portion of the base, where a phone number was posted on the door. When we told them we were afraid of being stranded by the side of the road, they found some gas cans and put enough gas in the tank to get us to Trinidad.

“We can’t take money, but we can give you some gas,” they said.



We were very sorry we did not get their names, but we will be forever grateful to those kind soldiers.

By that time, we had already seen the train go by on the tracks.



We got gas at Trinidad and made it to Raton before the train. Trains are slowed down more than cars while climbing into the mountains. A huge crowd, including some Boy Scouts, were waiting for the train in Raton, so we had plenty of time.



The moral of this story is, don’t try to catch the train at Trinidad. Go to the service station and fill up before you leave, because you will be driving to Raton.

Thanks to our military for being kind to a couple of women who did not think how much gas it takes to drive fast. We felt lucky to be alive.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com