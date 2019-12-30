“Colorado Abandoned” by Lex Nichols and Vincent Gearhart is a work of friendship between two gifted practicing photographers.

Although the title of the book and the subjects of the photographs may be seem depressing, they are a reminder of times past and the better times that are now. They also are a study in nature reclaiming man’s attempts to live in a difficult place — the high plains of Southeastern Colorado.



Many of the ruins photographed were dwellings or businesses blown away by the Great Depression of the 1930s. Go for a drive or a walk anyplace along Colorado 109, and it won’t be long before you discover some such structure.

“That’s the heart of the Dust Bowl,” my father told me when I announced our move to La Junta.



It is true. A severe drought hit Southeastern Colorado, Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and parts of New Mexico at the same time as the layoff of many employees in the heavily industrialized states.

“The Great Depression originally caused a quick decline in farm product prices. The Dust Bowl eliminated farms entirely. Whole populations of farmers had to simply pack up and leave lands that were no longer productive and migrate to other states to seek other forms of non-existent employment,” writs Clarence Sherrick in the book.



Farmers simply packed up and left as their farms’ soil was picked up and carried away by the strong winds on the plains. Many a farmhouse stood abandoned on the prairies of Oklahoma, West Texas and Colorado. So many left from Oklahoma that the term “Okies” was adopted for the emigrants who fled, mostly to California, for a more stable climate and hope of a better life.



The homesteads and businesses photographed by Nichols and Gearhart may be found throughout the region. Seeing the beauty in the abandonment is the gift shared by the photographers. What many see as disappointment and disaster speaks to the artist as opportunity to see the bare bones of a once-thriving society.



Neither Nichols nor Gearhart is shy about photo=shopping the images in order to bring out their beauty. They never disclose where they take their pictures. Gearhart explained in the book: “… we never tell anyone where we shot the photos. We don’t want anyone following behind us and taking something that isn’t theirs or destroying something that should be left alone.”



In their treks to the backcountry and their work together to produce this beautiful display book, Nichols and Gearhart became even better friends. Nichols’ day job is as Otero County Public Works director. His avocation is photography, and that business is maintained by his wife, Jennifer. After a career with the railroad, Gearhart has dabbled in media and is now a free-lance business consultant. “Vincent is the king of little things. I’m a landscape, big photo guy,” said Nichols.



Priscilla Wagonner wrote much of the text for the book. It is well-photographed and well-written. My personal favorite is the last chapter of the book, "Vehicles of All Types". Photographing old trucks and autos always brings to mind pictures of childhood and Texas, where I grew up. Things in Texas and Colorado seem to have been pretty much the same in those early years after World War II.

