Pueblo needs some visions. Bold thinking. Innovative plans.

This year, beginning today, The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board wants to offer some visions for the community. Some may be fairly small and easy to accomplish; others may be more grand.

Some may be impractical, even impossible. But maybe, just maybe, some of these ideas will have merit and resonate with our community and its leadership.

So, awaaaaay we go.

Within a few years, the Pueblo Community Health Center will open its multi-million new East Side center at East Eighth and La Crosse, the site of the former Safeway building.

The building already has been razed and it won’t be long before construction is fully under way.

A beautiful building with numerous employees will transform that corner. Paired with the Patrick Lucero Library and Risley school, that area will be a beehive of activity.

But that’s not our vision; it’s the health center’s.

Rather, we have a vision for the health center’s current location at Fourth and La Crosse, the old Parkhill church site. After the center moves four blocks north, that corner will be available.

Here’s our vision. And remember, it might not work for all sorts of legitimate reasons. But if we had a magic wand, here’s what we would do:

The city would buy the site, tear down the building and build a new combined fire station/police substation. Also, make the building larger than needed. Then put out requests for proposals for someone to operate a pharmacy inside that city building. Maybe put out RFPs for a modest grocery store.

The health center’s pharmacy will be available only to those the center serves. It won’t be open to the general public. And with the exception of convenience stores, there is no grocery on the East Side, a huge geographic area.

A legitimate concern of those who would consider putting a business on the East Side is safety. So put the businesses in the same building as firefighters and police officers.

And while we’re at it, put out RFPs for one of the local banks to put a small office and a drive-through operation on that same lot. It would be just a few feet from the fire/police building, so that should provide some safety.

Police need to have a permanent presence on the East Side, and the fire department needs a new station.

It doesn’t have to be a massive building. The big trucks still could be housed less than 100 feet away in the current fire station on East Fourth. So that would enable the city to offer commercial space and also generate income.

Such a multi-use facility would be great for the East Side. It would offer a safe location to shop for groceries and pick up prescriptions. It would provide a full-time police presence and a much-needed better home for firefighters.

Well, there you have it. Vision No. 1. Many more to come in 2020.